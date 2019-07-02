Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy M10 gets a price drop in India by Rs 1000

Samsung Galaxy M10 receives a price drop in India by Rs 1,000. The Galaxy M10 is the cheapest smartphone in the series that was launched at a starting price of Rs 7,990 for 2GB RAM and Rs 8,990 for 3GB RAM. The phone has received a price cut that is reflective on Amazon.in and Samsung India website.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy M10 alongside Galaxy M20. It comes with an Infinity-V Display and features dual rear camera at the back.

Samsung Galaxy M10 price

After the price drop of Rs 1000, the Galaxy M10 price starts at Rs 6,990 for 2GB+16GB and Rs 7,990 for 3GB+32GB.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V Display panel along with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Exynos 7870 processor. It comes in two variants that include a 2GB RAM model and a 3GB RAM model.

It gets a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13 Megapixel primary camera, along with a 5 Megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, the phones comes with a 5 Megapixel sensor in the Infinity-V Display.

It houses a 3,400mAh battery and comes with a Micro-USB port.

