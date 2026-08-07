Mohanlal pens heartfelt note as daughter Vismaya begins acting journey with Thudakkam | Read post

New Delhi:

National award-winner Mohanlal shared an emotional note following the theatrical release of Thudakkam, which marks his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal's acting debut. The veteran actor congratulated Vismaya and her co-star Aashish Joe Antony, while thanking audiences for the warmth they have shown towards the young actors.

Vismaya has stepped into acting with Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, which opened in theatres on Friday. The film has been receiving attention not only for her debut but also for Aashish’s performance and Mohanlal’s appearance in the film.

Mohanlal celebrates Vismaya's new beginning

Taking to X, Mohanlal described watching his daughter begin her acting career as a deeply meaningful moment for him as a father. The Malayalam superstar wrote, 'A father's heart couldn't ask for more. Watching Vismaya begin her journey with Thudakkam, and seeing the love you've shown her, is a blessing I'll always cherish.'

The actor also acknowledged the response Vismaya has received from audiences following the film’s release. Early reactions on social media have highlighted her screen presence and dubbing, with several viewers calling her debut promising.

Aashish Joe Antony gets a special mention

Mohanlal’s message also included a personal note for Aashish Joe Antony, who stars alongside Vismaya in Thudakkam. The actor revealed that he has known Aashish since he was a child, as he wrote, 'It warms my heart with immense joy to see Aashish Joe Antony, whom I have known and loved since he was a little boy, sharing this beautiful journey alongside her.'

The mention adds a personal dimension to Mohanlal’s message, as he celebrates the two actors beginning an important phase of their careers together.

Mohanlal thanks audiences for their support

The veteran actor ended his note by acknowledging the response from viewers who have watched the film and supported the newcomers.

Read the post here:

More deets about the film

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, Thudakkam features Vismaya Mohanlal and Aashish Joe Antony in the lead roles. Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score, which has also received appreciation in early audience reactions.

For Vismaya, the film marks her first major acting role and her entry into the Malayalam film industry. With her father’s public message coming soon after the film’s release, the occasion has also become a significant family moment as she begins her own journey in cinema.

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Thudakkam X Review: Vismaya Mohanlal makes strong debut, Mohanlal cameo stands out | See reactions