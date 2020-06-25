Samsung Care+ brings extended warranty, accidental or liquid damage protection to your Galaxy smartphone

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Care+ is available on most Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung has just announced the launch of Samsung Care+ in India. It is basically a comprehensive care service for Galaxy smartphone users. In India, the company has partnered up with Servify and it offers a range of benefits to safeguard the consumer’s Galaxy smartphones against any accidental, physical and liquid damage. The package even covers technical or mechanical failure.

Samsung launched Care+ as a pilot program in India back in March 2020. The South Korean giant managed to get a great start, with more than 1 lakh consumers enrolling for the service despite lockdowns that affected the markets between March and June.

Commenting on this, Pramod Mundra, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said, “At Samsung, consumers are at the core of everything we do. With Samsung Care+, we are offering complete peace of mind to a wide-range of consumers looking to buy a new Galaxy smartphone. Samsung Care+ not only keeps you protected beyond the standard warranty, but also covers for all accidental damage for up to two years.”

“We are honoured to partner with Samsung in bringing Samsung Care+ into India. The deep integration between Samsung and Servify’s platform made it possible to deliver a unified and digital experience across different channels, be it offline or online; and during purchase or claims – always keeping consumer at the centre,” Servify’s Founder Sreevathsa Prabhakar added.

In order to offer customers a few options, the company has created four custom packs that target different customers. First, there is just an Extended Warranty that covers technical and mechanical failure for one year beyond the warranty period. This means the consumer will get a total of 2 year warranty on their Galaxy smartphone.

There is also a screen protection plan that covers front screen damage for one year from the plan purchase date. The company even has an Accidental Damage & Liquid Damage (ADLD) plan, which covers accidental front and back damage and liquid damage for one year.

Lastly, there is a Comprehensive Protection plan that covers accidental physical and liquid damage (including screen) and technical or mechanical failure for two years.

Samsung Care+ is an easy-to-activate plan that has a hassle-free claim process, requiring zero documentation. The consumers can also get their device picked up and dropped at the comfort of their homes. The company has also built a tracking mechanism where users can check the claim or repair status of their Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Care+ package can be purchased alongside the smartphone itself or within 30 days of purchase at Samsung Experience Stores, Smart Cafes, select Multi Brand Outlets, Samsung.com and the My Galaxy App. The price of the package depends on the smartphone.

