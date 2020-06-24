Samsung Galaxy A51 8GB RAM variant gets an impressive discount in India

Image Source : DEVESH ARORA Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India now starts at Rs. 25,250.

Samsung has just announced yet another offer on their popular Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India. The company has made the offer available exclusively for the 8GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy A51. As of now, the users can claim the offers only at offline channels and via the official Samsung website.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (8GB+128GB) is available in India with a price tag of Rs. 27,999, whereas the 6GB+128GB model is priced at Rs. 25,250. The smartphone is available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue and Prism Crush White colour options.

As for the offer, the 8GB RAM variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51 now gets a cashback of Rs. 1,500 with HDFC, ICICI and SBI credit or debit cards. The customers will also be eligible to get the no-cost EMI option on the purchase. Additionally, the customers will also be eligible for an upgrade bonus of Rs. 1,500.

Apart from that, Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ on the purchase of both 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants of Galaxy A51 till June 30. The buyers can get Accidental Damage and Liquid Damage package worth Rs. 1,099 for just Rs. 699.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W adaptive fast charging technology.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A51 houses a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

