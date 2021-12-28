Reliance Jio writes a letter to its 426 million customers warning them about e-KYC scams

Highlights
- Reliance Jio says that it never asks its customers to download third-party apps
- Jio asked not to respond to any calls/messages which may request for e-KYC varification
- Never click on any link in messages sent by any suspicious caller
Recently, Reliance Jio wrote a letter to warn its customers across the nation about the e-KYC scams. In an open letter to its users, India’s one of the largest telecom service providers warned about the increasing cyber fraud incidences. The company explained the technique that scammers are using to hoodwink virtuous customers.
Reliance Jio's letter was issued to its users after similar warning letters were laid out from the other telecom CEOs (Bharti Airtel and Vodafone) to their clients this year.
Here are 6 important guidelines, Reliance Jio requested its clients not to do and why:
- Reliance Jio says that it never asks its customers to download third-party apps, as all relevant information can be found in the MyJio app.
- Jio asks not to download any application to update their KYC and Aadhaar details. Jio never asks for downloading any third-party apps for such activities. In the letter, Jio mentioned: "Please stay alert from such SMS/calls as this may result in financial loss. Do not download remote access apps, as fraudsters will get access to all your phone's information.”
- Jio further asked not to respond to any calls/messages which are fraudulently requesting e-KYC verification.
- The company has asked not to share any OTP, bank account details, or Aadhaar numbers with anyone who claims to be a representative of Reliance Jio. The company stated that they had a few cases related to cyber fraud where the scammers insisted on obtaining the information related to Aadhaar from subscribers, bank account details, OTP, etc., mainly under the pretext of e-KYC (Know Your Customer).
- The telecom company has requested customers to not trust any SMS or calls that request them to e-KYC otherwise the mobile services will be suspended. As Jio does not operate like this.
- Never call back on the numbers in SMS to complete the e-KYC. In Reliance Jio’s issued letter, it is mentioned that: "Usually a call back number is also mentioned to share the details. When the customer calls on the given number, he/she is asked to install a third-party app that allows imposters to take remote access to the customer's phone and the bank accounts associated with the device,"
- Never click on any link in messages sent by any suspicious caller, who claims to be a representative of Jio. No one should click on links, attachments sent by callers who claim to be from Jio. It advises them not to respond to such uninvited communications.