Reliance Jio writes a letter to its 426 million customers warning them about e-KYC scams

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE:JIO Jio

Highlights Reliance Jio says that it never asks its customers to download third-party apps

Jio asked not to respond to any calls/messages which may request for e-KYC varification

Never click on any link in messages sent by any suspicious caller

Recently, Reliance Jio wrote a letter to warn its customers across the nation about the e-KYC scams. In an open letter to its users, India’s one of the largest telecom service providers warned about the increasing cyber fraud incidences. The company explained the technique that scammers are using to hoodwink virtuous customers.

Reliance Jio's letter was issued to its users after similar warning letters were laid out from the other telecom CEOs (Bharti Airtel and Vodafone) to their clients this year.

Here are 6 important guidelines, Reliance Jio requested its clients not to do and why: