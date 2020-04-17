Reliance Jio Rs. 28, Rs. 306 prepaid plans launched: Benefits, validity and more

New Jio Rs. 28 prepaid pack

Reliance Jio has introduced two new prepaid plans for Jio users in India -- the Rs. 28 prepaid plan and the Rs. 306 prepaid plan. The new Rs. 28 prepaid plan is the most affordable one among its range of prepaid plans available for users in the country. Read on to know all about the new prepaid plan by the popular telecom operator in the country.

Jio Rs. 28 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

The new Jio Rs. 28 prepaid plan comes with 500MB of 4G data and free Jio to Jio voice calls. For calls made to non-Jio users, users will be charged 6 paise per minute. Jio users will get 100 SMSs free per day and free Jio app subscriptions. The plan comes with a validity of 7 days. Additionally, users will be able to use the 4G data on reduced speeds of 64kbps even if the 500MB of data gets used up.

Jio Rs. 306 prepaid plan: Benefits, validity and more

The Jio 306 prepaid plan provides users with 3GB of 4G data, free voice calls for Jio to Jio phone numbers for a validity of 30 days. The prepaid pack offers 100 SMSs per day, calls to other networks at 6 paise per minute, and 4G data at 64kbps if the 3GB data gets used up.

The new prepaid plans by Reliance Jio come under the Plan Voucher section in Prepaid Plans on the website. However, the website wasn't updated with the listing of the new prepaid plans at the time of writing. A report by MySmartPrice suggests that users can go for these packs via the Jio website only and not the MyJio app.

To recall, Jio recently announced the Rs. 251 'Work From Home' prepaid plan and even revised its existing prepaid plans to provide users with double 4G data so that they can easily work from home amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country.

