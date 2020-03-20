Reliance Jio offers double data on Rs. 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 data vouchers

Jio introduces double data offer.

Reliance Jio is now offering double data on four of its affordable prepaid data vouchers. The offer is applicable to Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 4G data vouchers that add more data to the user's existing prepaid plan now offer double the data. Alongside the data benefits, the company has also added minutes for phone calls to other networks. Such offers have been introduced to help users working from home during this coronavirus pandemic.

The cheapest data voucher costing Rs 11 brings 400MB 4G data, which has now doubled up to 800MB data. Additionally, the users will also get 75 minutes for calls to other networks. Further, the Rs 21 pack is now offering 2GB of high-speed 4G data instead of the regular 1GB. This one also brings 200 additional non-Jio calling minutes.

Jio also has Rs 51 and Rs 101 data vouchers on offer. The Rs 51 voucher, instead of 3GB data, now offers 6GB of high-speed data and even brings 500 non-Jio calling minutes to the table. The flagship data voucher that added 6GB data to your tank previously, now at Rs 101, offers 12GB of high-speed 4G data. Just like other vouchers, this one also brings 1,000 off-net calling minutes.

Like before, Jio's 4G data vouchers will bring the same validity as the prepaid plan that is currently activated on the Jio number. Notably, once the data gets all used up, the user will be able to use the internet but at speeds of up to 64kbps.

One can recharge with the data voucher at any time. The data from the voucher will start getting consumed only once the data from the base plan is exhausted. As for the calls, once both base plan and voucher are exhausted, Jio will charge a fee of six paise per minute.