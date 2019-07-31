Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro get major price cut in China

Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro, by Xiaomi that was launched in China back in May for 2099 yuan (Rs 20,990 approx.) and 2599 yuan (Rs 25,990 approx.) has received a price cut. The company has announced the price cut for select versions in China ahead of the new White edition in the country on 1st August.
The Redmi K20 6GB RAM/128GB that was launched for 2099 yuan (Rs 20,990 approx.) gets a new price of 1999 yuan (Rs 19,990 approx.), the Redmi K20 Pro 6GB/128GB that was launched for 2599 yuan (Rs 25,990 approx.) can now be bought for 2299 yuan (Rs 22,990 approx.) and Redmi K20 Pro 8GB/128GB that was launched for 2799 yuan (Rs 27,990 approx.) gets a new price of 2499 yuan (Rs 24,990 approx.).
The company launched the Redmi K20 in India at Rs 21,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB and Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB. The Redmi K20 Pro was launched for Rs 27,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB and Rs 30,999 for 8GB RAM/128GB.
Since it's been a week that the phone went on sale in India, we can't expect any price cuts soon.
