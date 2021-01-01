PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent Games removed from Huawei App Gallery: Here's why

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent Games removed from Huawei's app store.

PUBG Mobile’s ban was probably one of the major tech headlines in 2020. The game was banned in India by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology due to the tensions between India and China created over the Galwan Valley incident. The regulatory announced the ban under the Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Tencent Games, the publisher behind PUBG Mobile, lost over USD 34 billion in just two days in September 2020. While that loss was already a big one, the company recently faced another trouble. According to a recent report by Reuters, Tencent`s online games have been removed from Huawei`s app store - Huawei App Gallery.

This happened as the two companies failed to reach an agreement on revenue sharing. Tencent said in a statement, "Due to the failure of Huawei’s mobile game platform to renew its contract with our Mobile Game Promotion Project Agreement as scheduled, relevant products of Tencent Games were suddenly removed from the shelves early this morning."

It further added, “At present, active communication is being made to try to resume as soon as possible."

It is worth mentioning that Huawei currently holds 41.4 percent share of the China mobile phone market. It also has a 14.9 percent share in the global market. As for Tencent, the company sells some of the popular mobile gaming titles worldwide.

A source has mentioned that the games published by Tencent were removed from Huawei’s App Gallery as the companies could not agree on a revenue-sharing deal for the app store sales. The source claims that Huawei insists on receiving a 50 percent cut.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile India launch date, list of countries where the game was unbanned

Tencent is not the only brand fighting with Huawei on the revenue sharing model. Shanghai-based developer Mihoyo also refused to agree to this model and they decided last year not place its popular game "Genshin Impact" on Huawei`s app store.