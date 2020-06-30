Tuesday, June 30, 2020
     
Paytm founder applauds ban on Chinese apps in India; Gets trolled on social media

The Indian Government has banned 59 Chinese apps that includes TikTok, ShareIt, Beauty Plus, UC Browser and more

New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2020 13:16 IST
Image Source : PAYTM

Paytm has a share of Chinese investors

The ban on Chinese apps in India has welcomed all sorts of reactions on the part of the apps that have been banned, the people, and many more on social media. Among the various people reacting to the Indian Government's decision, Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, also responded to the decision and applauded it. Here's how the people reacted to his reaction.

Paytm founder trolled for lauding ban on Chinese apps

Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter and shared his praise for the government on its decision of banning 59 Chinese apps in the country.  However, the Paytm founder got trolled by people, given that his own e-commerce and payment platform, Paytm is backed by Chinese investors. 

For those who don't know, Paytm is owned by the Indian company One97 Communications Ltd. However, it has received massive funding from Fintech firm Ant Financials, which is a part of China's Alibaba group. Hence, people criticised Sharma on Twitter for showing support to the Chinese app ban in India when his app is indirectly linked in China.

Here is a look at some of the tweets that lashed the Paytm founder:

To recall, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps as the apps caused security and privacy issues. The banned apps include popular ones such as TikTok, Shein, Beauty Plus, ShareIt, and more. 

