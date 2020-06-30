Paytm founder applauds ban on Chinese apps in India; Gets trolled on social media

Image Source : PAYTM Paytm has a share of Chinese investors

The ban on Chinese apps in India has welcomed all sorts of reactions on the part of the apps that have been banned, the people, and many more on social media. Among the various people reacting to the Indian Government's decision, Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, also responded to the decision and applauded it. Here's how the people reacted to his reaction.

Paytm founder trolled for lauding ban on Chinese apps

Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to Twitter and shared his praise for the government on its decision of banning 59 Chinese apps in the country. However, the Paytm founder got trolled by people, given that his own e-commerce and payment platform, Paytm is backed by Chinese investors.

For those who don't know, Paytm is owned by the Indian company One97 Communications Ltd. However, it has received massive funding from Fintech firm Ant Financials, which is a part of China's Alibaba group. Hence, people criticised Sharma on Twitter for showing support to the Chinese app ban in India when his app is indirectly linked in China.

Bold step in the national interest. A step towards Atmanirbhar App ecosystem. Time for the best Indian entrepreneurs to come forward and build the best by Indians, for Indians!

ये है भारत की डिजिटल क्रांति ! 🇮🇳#आत्मनिर्भरभारत — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) June 29, 2020

Here is a look at some of the tweets that lashed the Paytm founder:

Indeed shameful #vijayshekhar do u still consider urself as a patriot, do u still feel privileged to live in India

Kindly consider to #gobacktochina else return the #chinesebloodmoney #BanPaytm — Stay Safe🇮🇳🌍🤞 (@kapoorvineet) June 30, 2020

China is heavily invested into Our Unicorn StartUps like PayTm, OYO, Ola, Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket among others. Will these Companies return the money back to China & become Atmanirbhar...Let's See!!! — Manu Kumar Lal (@manuklal) June 29, 2020

I feel paytm should reduce chinese investor share & make it more non chinese. I really dont like my money going to china anymore. #Aatmanirbhar right? — Namita (@KnowledgeTrekk1) June 29, 2020

Really! You should not be saying tht...

Jis thali me khaaya usi me ched....

Wah Vijay ji Wah! — Apurva Mirajkar (@apurvasays) June 29, 2020

need to put some appeasing show...

probably scared the govt ban might spread to #PayTM https://t.co/dAuV9atBZn — Common Man (@TheCommonMan80) June 29, 2020

To recall, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps as the apps caused security and privacy issues. The banned apps include popular ones such as TikTok, Shein, Beauty Plus, ShareIt, and more.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage