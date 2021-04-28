Image Source : PIXABAY Over 1 crore users register for COVID vaccine via CoWIN portal.

CoWIN portal was made available for everyone above 18 years of age. Starting today, April 28, 4 PM, the government opened registration for vaccination of people above the age of 18 against COVID-19 in the CoWIN portal. According to CoWIN app chief RS Sharma, the portal has received one crore registrations since it has been opened for people aged above 18 years.

Due to heavy traffic, the government portal was facing issues earlier. As things have started to settle, the portal has now started working fine.

While the portal was facing issues, CoWIN app chief RS Sharma told India TV, "More than 1 crore people are trying to register that is why the server is facing issues."

Cowin Portal is working fine now. There was a minor glitch at 4 PM and it was fixed by the developers immidetly.

Until now, vaccine registration was open only for people aged above 45 years. Starting today, the vaccine registration portal has opened for the 18 to 44 years age group. Once the portal starts working properly, you can register for the vaccine and get vaccinated in the coming days.

Here's how you can register for the vaccine via CoWIN portal:

Head over to www.cowin.gov.in. Scroll down to ‘Find Your Nearest Vaccination Center’. Click on ‘Register Yourself. Enter mobile number and tap on ‘Get OTP’. Enter the OTP and follow the on-screen instructions to get yourself registered.