Jio offers Amazon Prime Membership for free to JioFiber users

Reliance Jio has partnered up with Amazon to offer free Prime membership to JioFiber customers. The telecom operator has added the free membership on the Gold or above plans only. The offer is applicable to both new and existing customers. It will also be made available for the users already on an eligible plan as a loyalty bonus.

In case the user is currently on the Silver or Bronze plan, they can simply recharge and upgrade to JioFiber Gold or above plan to avail this offer. Once the user has an eligible plan active on their JioFiber connection, the Amazon Prime membership can be availed at no extra cost.

In order to activate the Amazon Prime membership, the user just needs to head over to the MyJio app or Jio.com. Once they login to their account, a Prime membership banner will be displayed. The user should click on the banner and sign in to their Amazon account to activate the membership for free.

With Amazon Prime membership, the users will be able to enjoy the latest TV shows and movies on the Prime Video app. The users can even enjoy today’s premier of the movie Gulabo Sitabo. Apart from that, the users can enjoy fast delivery of products, early access to deals, Prime Music, and more.

JioFiber Gold Plan currently offers data speeds of up to 250 Mbps. The broadband service provider offers 1,750 GB data monthly, unlimited Voice Calling, access to Jio applications and more.

Meanwhile, the telecom operator recently announced the partnership with Disney+ Hotstar. Jio prepiad users can now get Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost for a year with the new Rs. 401, Rs. 2599 and other prepaid recharge plans.

