Indian Idol 12 Audition Online Registrations: How to download, install SonyLIV app for registrations

Indian Idol is a popular show that gives a stage to the talented people across the nation. It helps singers in bringing their voice in front of the whole country. Every year, singers wait for the opportunity to at least give auditions for the TV show. That time of the year has come and you can start registering online now.

Indian Idol 12 audition online registrations are happening via the SonyLiv app. The application is available on both Android and iOS. The registrations have already begun and you can follow the steps below to register.

How to download SonyLIV app and register for Indian Idol 12 online

Open the Google Play Store or App Store on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Search for SonyLIV and download the app.

Alternatively, you can also head over to the SonyLIV website.

You will see a link to the registration form via the home page of the app or website.

Fill in the form with basic details including your name, address, phone number and more.

Now, you will need the SonyLIV app to upload the audition video.

If the application gets shortlisted, the candidate will receive a call from the official Indian Idol team. Do note that the registrations are open only for candidates between 18 to 35 years old. The participants should also have Indian citizenship and a valid document for identity verification. Lastly, the individuals must agree to the terms and conditions of the show

