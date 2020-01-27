How to secure your WhatsApp account from social hacking; Simple steps to follow

Image Source : PIXABAY Here's how to secure your WhatsApp from social hacking

With an increase in online scams and something known as social engineering, it’s pretty easy these days to fall for the trap, thus, hindering our security over the internet. A similar case that surfaced quite recently involves the in(famous) and the world’s richest man -- Jeff Bezos -- becoming prey of hacking via WhatsApp, which led to a compromise of his personal data.

The incident is a clear indication that this could happen to possibly anyone, even you. Such incidents raise the need for maintaining our security and privacy, which we all can do by following our brains and simple steps. Hence, here’s how to secure your WhatsApp account on both Android and iOS from being hacked.

Before that, for the uninitiated, social engineering or social hacking is a type of security threat wherein a hacker is able to manipulate a person into giving out personal information, thus, giving the hacker access to their confidential space, mainly online accounts.

How to secure your WhatsApp account from being socially hacked? (Android, iOS)

You need to follow these simple steps to enable a layer of security over WhatsApp so that you don’t get socially hacked.

Open WhatsApp on your Android and iOS smartphones

For Android, click on the three-dotted menu to select the Settings option. For iOS, select the dedicated Settings option

Select the Account option

Then go for the Two-Step Verification option

Tap on the Enable option and then set your six-digit PIN for the same

There’s an additional step, which is not necessary but can prove to be beneficial. In this step, you can enter your email ID for situations when you forget your PIN and you wish to recover it

In addition to this, we also have simple ways by which you can keep your smartphone safe from the wide concept of hacking. Here’s all you need to know.

How to keep your smartphone safe from hacking? (Android, iOS)

It’s best to update your smartphones with the latest security updates that come on from time to time

Do not go for unauthentic apps and download apps from the trusted app stores. Look for reviews, ratings, and even the app developers

Since your smartphones come with support for multiple biometric options, enable them. In case of passwords and PINs, don’t go for the easy-to-hack ones

Do not connect your smartphones to unsecured Wi-Fi networks or to public chargers

You should not open up suspicious links, emails, or files you receive

We hope the aforementioned steps help you keep you and your smartphone from hacking.

