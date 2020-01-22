Jeff Bezos’ phone hacked by Saudi prince via a malicious WhatsApp message: Report

Image Source : FLICKR Saudi Arabia has denied the report

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO and the world’s richest person’s smartphone was reportedly hacked by Saudi Arabia prince through a malicious WhatsApp message. Read on to know what exactly happened.

Jeff Bezos phone hacked via WhatsApp

According to a report by The Guardian, Bezos received a WhatsApp message from Saudi Arabia prince Mohammed bin Salman back in 2018, following their exchange of phone numbers after dinner in Los Angeles.

The WhatsApp message was sent to Bezos on May 1, 2018, from the Saudi prince’s personal account. The message contained an unknown video file. Following a forensic analysis, the file (with ‘high probability’) was found to be containing malware. The malware hacked Bezos’s phone and stole a huge amount of data from his smartphone.

However, there is no word as to what data could have been stolen from Jeff Bezos’ smartphone.

It is suggested that the Saudi prince visited the US as a PR stunt with an aim to mend his relationship with Bezos after Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. However, it is assumed that the aim was never to extend a hand of friendship but steal Bezos’ data.

The hack is also stated to result in the Jeff Bezos’ private messages and images being published by the National Enquirer last year. Having said, nothing concrete has surfaced as of now.

Following this, Saudi Arabia denied the allegations and called them ‘absurd.’ This was done via a post on Twitter from Saudi’s US Embassy Twitter handle.

Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out. — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) January 22, 2020

Latest technology news