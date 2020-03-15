Coronavirus: Apple bans COVID19 themed apps and games on App Store

Apple bans all COVID-19 themed apps on the App Store.

Coronavirus has grown to be a huge and deadly virus that has even forced the government to declare it as a pandemic. Some app developers have seen this as an opportunity to gain popularity on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. In order to avoid misleading information, Apple has now applied a ban on apps that brings COVID19 themed entertainment or gaming content.

Apple has posted an article on its Apple Developers website that states, "To help fulfill these expectations, we're evaluating apps critically to ensure data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions. Only developers from one of these recognized entities should submit an app related to COVID-19. Entertainment or game apps with COVID-19 as their theme will not be allowed."

The website further mentions, "We understand the need to get these apps into the hands of customers as soon as possible. We encourage developers that meet this criteria to select “Time-Sensitive Event” on the expedite request form to ensure prioritized review since App Store review may take longer."

With coronavirus being a widespread deadly virus, people are panicking around resulting in a lot of misleading information on the internet. In order to curb this, companies like Apple and Google are working on bringing the right information to the users. Google has also put up a ban on words like "coronavirus", "COVID19", "coronavirus" among others on the Google Play Store helping users avoid downloading apps that provide false information. Moreover, Google has also added a banner on YouTube that brings WHO's link to the right information on COVID-19.