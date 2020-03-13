Coronavirus Outbreak: YouTube now shows WHO banner for information on the deadly virus

Friday, March 13, 2020
     
YouTube shows a WHO popup with coronavirus pandemic information. Here's what you need to know

New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2020 14:26 IST
Coronavirus has been spreading globally at a high pace. So far, over 70 cases have been reported in India, which forced the government to declare it as a pandemic. World Health Organization has created dedicated pages on its website to provide information about the deadly virus. The organization has also collaborated with YouTube in order to bring awareness to the masses. 

Currently, YouTube desktop users can see a popup on the bottom left corner, which shows the WHO logo and reads "Get the latest information from the World Health Organization about COVID-19". The popup allows users to either dismiss it or click on the learn more link that will take them to WHO's website.

WHO website provides all the information on COVID-19 that one would need. From the latest news alerts to how you can protect yourself, the website has it all. The organization has also added a FAQs section where people can get answers to the frequently asked questions about the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Google now also shows an SOS Alert upon searching terms like "Corona", "Coronavirus", "COVID-19" and more. Users can share the SOS Alert via multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and Email.

