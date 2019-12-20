Airtel WiFi calling support extended to six more smartphones: Check if your is on the list

Airtel adds WiFi calling support to more devices

Bharti Airtel has recently launched VoWiFi WiFi-based calling service in India. As of now, a limited number of devices support WiFi calling. In order to bring the service to the masses, Airtel has worked closely with OEMs to add support to six more devices. Here's a list of devices that have received the support for Airtel's VoWiFi service.

Airtel has rolled out the service for six new devices including the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy M20, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

What is VoWiFi?

VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi calling allows users to make regular calls using a Wi-Fi connection. The feature can come in handy when you are in places with low or no network signals. As of now, only Airtel and Jio have added support for VoWiFi calling in India with the most latest Android and iOS smartphones.

According to Airtel, the users will not be charged any extra money for using the service. The service is currently available only in Delhi-NCR regions and will be rolling out to other metro cities soon.

Also Read: No network? Airtel, Jio enable VoWiFi calling: All about Wi-Fi-based calling on Android, iOS phones

There is no need for extra applications or a separate SIM card to use this service. Users just simply need to enable the VoWiFi or WiFi calling feature on their smartphone. Once enabled, the calls will automatically be made using WiFi in cases of low or no signal.