No network? Airtel, Jio enable VoWi-Fi calling: All about Wi-Fi based calling on Android, iOS phones

Now you can finally make calls even without network signals. Here's how

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have just announced VoWi-Fi calling support on their network. The technology has already been available at other regions and has finally arrived in India. What is VoWi-Fi? How is it any different from VoLTE? What it does and how to enable it on your Android or iOS device? Here are all your questions answered about VoWi-Fi.

What is VoWi-Fi?

VoWi-Fi or Voice over Wi-Fi calling is basically making calls using a Wi-Fi connection. It uses IEEE 802.11 wireless LANs based networks to make Voice over IP (VoIP) calls. In simple terms, the feature will allow you to make normal calls using Wi-Fi when you are in places with low or no network signals. The technology is now available on Airtel and Jio networks in India with the most latest Android and iOS smartphones.

How is it any different from VoLTE?

VoLTE or Voice over LTE was a step up from regular 2G network-based calls. It uses 4G or LTE networks instead of 2G networks to make voice calls. This enables high-quality voice calls and also makes sure that the user can even use the internet while on a phone call.

While VoLTE still requires you to stay connected to a mobile network, VoWi-Fi will help you make calls even without one as it uses a Wi-Fi internet connection for calling.

How to enable it on your Android or iOS device?

Open the Settings app on your Android or iOS smartphones

On iPhone, tap on Mobile Data > Wi-Fi calling and hit enable

The processes on Android can differ from phone to phone. However, on most smartphones it will be under SIM cards and Mobile Networks setting inside the SIM settings page.

How to make VoWi-Fi calls?

Once you have enabled Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone, it should automatically fire up in cases where you are on a low network or totally out of mobile network. However, do not try to make calls while on Airplane mode as the phone needs to verify if the network is really down.

What are the extra charges?

Airtel and Jio will not charge any extra cost for VoWi-Fi calling. However, some data will be consumed from the Wi-Fi network you are using.