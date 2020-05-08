Airtel introduces new Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 prepaid plans: Validity, benefits and more

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Airtel Thanks app

Airtel has introduced three new budget prepaid plans -- the Rs. 99, the Rs, 129, and the Rs. 199 packs for users in India. All three plans fall under Airtel's Special Recharge STV combo. The new prepaid plans are in addition to the existing packs with varying prices. Read on to know all about the new plans.

Airtel Rs. 99, Rs. 129, Rs. 199 prepaid plans: Benefits, validity, availability

Starting with the Rs. 99 prepaid plan, the pack provides users with 1GB of 4G data along with 100 SMSs. Users will also get unlimited local, STD as well as roaming calls on any network. The plan comes with a validity of 18 days and is available in the Bihar and Jharkhand, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, and West Bengal circles.

The Rs. 129 prepaid pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls to any network along with 1GB of data. However, it comes with increased 300 SMSs throughout the increased validity period of 24 days. The prepaid plan is available in circles such as West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Kerala, Kolkata, MP, Goa, North East, Orissa, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, and Uttarakhand.

Lastly, the Rs. 199 prepaid plan offers users with 1GB of 4G data and 100 SMSs per day. This also includes unlimited local, roaming, and STD voice calls to any network for a period of 24 days. The plan is available for users in cities similar to the Rs. 129 prepaid plan. All three prepaid plans are now live on the Airtel website and users can recharge by selecting the location and recharging the desired plan.

To recall, Airtel recently announced its collaboration with Zee5 and has started providing prepaid users with free Zee5 subscription for three months.

