Airtel brings free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to more prepaid plans: Know which plans are included

Bharti Airtel began providing users with a free one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with the Rs. 401 prepaid plan launched a couple of months ago. Now, the telecom operator it's expanding its partnership with DIsney+ Hostar as it will now offer free Disney+ Hotstar with more prepaid plans in India. Read on to know more about this.

More Airtel plans get free Disney+ Hotstar

Airtel will now include a year's free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with four new plans, namely, the Rs. 448 plan, the Rs. 499 plan, the Rs. 599 plan, and the Rs. 2,698 prepaid pack. The update is now live on both the Airtel website and the Airtel Thanks app.

All the five Airtel prepaid plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar includes its VIP subscription, which otherwise costs Rs. 399 per year. The subscription includes access to seven multiplex blockbusters, Disney+ shows/movies/kids' content (dubbed), live sports, exclusive Hotstar Specials, latest episodes of Indian TV shows.

To recall, the Rs. 448 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, free 100 SMSs a day, and 3GB of high-speed data per day for 28 days. The Rs. 499 prepaid pack offers the same benefits as the Rs. 448 prepaid plan and is a first-time recharge (FTR) plan, which is provided to new Airtel users as a first recharge option only.

The Rs. 599 prepaid plan includes benefits such as 2GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling, free 100 SMSs a day for 56 days, and the Rs. 2,698 pack includes the same benefits as the Rs. 599 plan but for 365 days.

Additionally, Airtel has also been upgraded and now includes a total of 30GB data for 28 days. To recall, the Rs. 401 prepaid plan is a data pack that provides users with additional data on top of the existing prepaid plan.

