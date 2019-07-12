Image Source : AMAZON 10.or G2 with 5000mAH battery and 6GB RAM set to launch via Amazon on July 15

10.or also pronounced as Tenor that sell exclusively on Amazon.in has announced its new smartphone called the 10.or G2 that will be going on sale via Amazon.in starting July 15, during the Prime Days sales. The 10.or G2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,599 for 6GB RAM and 64GB variant.

10.or G2 specifications

The 10.or G2 comes with a 6.18-inch 2.5D display with 2246x1080 pixels that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 processor with Adreno 509 GPU backed with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB using microSD card.

For cameras, the device comes with a 16 Megapixel and 5 Megapixel rear camera with Colour Correlated Temperature along with dual LED flash and 4K UHD recording. On the front is the 12 Megapixel camera with LED flash. It comes with Dual SIM + microSD, along with a fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 5000mAh battery along with 15W fast charging.

The phone will be available in two colour options of Twilight Blue and Charcoal Black.

