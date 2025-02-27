Samsung shocks Xiaomi and Oppo, launches two new affordable smartphones with MediaTek processors Samsung Galaxy M06 and Galaxy M16 are priced starting under Rs 12,000. Both smartphones feature a 6.7-inch display. They will go on sale in the first week of March.

Samsung has introduced two new smartphones in the Galaxy M series in India: the Galaxy M06 and Galaxy M16. These models succeed last year's Galaxy M05 and M15, offering budget-friendly options equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. Here’s everything you need to know about these new devices.

Samsung Galaxy M06 and M16 India price and availability

The Galaxy M06 5G starts at an attractive price of Rs 9,999 for the base model featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 11,499. Sales will begin on March 7 at noon, with customers able to choose between Sage Green and Blazing Black colours.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M16 5G starts at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is also available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively. The M16 will go on sale starting March 5 at noon, offering colour options of Blush Pink, Mint Green, and Thunder Black.

As an added incentive, Samsung is providing Rs 1,000 cashback on the Galaxy M16 and Rs 500 cashback on the Galaxy M06 for interested buyers.

Samsung Galaxy M06 5G specifications

The Galaxy M06 5G features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 800 nits. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, it runs on Android 15 with One UI 7, boasts a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, and supports 25W charging. Additionally, it includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and promises four years of OS updates along with four years of security patches.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy M06 5G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it includes an 8MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M16 5G specifications

The Galaxy M16 5G showcases a vibrant 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Like the M06, it uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and operates on One UI 7. Samsung also guarantees six years of OS and security updates for this device. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 25W charging.

The M16 features a versatile triple-camera system, consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For those who enjoy taking selfies, there's a 13MP front-facing camera.

The device also supports 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and has a USB Type-C port. With a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, the Galaxy M16 is designed to withstand daily use.

