BSNL's affordable 90-day plan costs less than Rs 5 per day, makes Airtel, Vi run for their money BSNL has provided significant relief to millions of mobile users nationwide by launching an affordable recharge plan that excludes data. This means that mobile users can now avoid spending extra on data within their recharge plans.

BSNL is offering an attractive recharge plan as part of its lineup. With this plan, users benefit from unlimited calling, data, and free SMS. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is giving private telecom providers like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea a run for their money with its competitive pricing. The company is consistently rolling out affordable plans that offer extended validity at low rates for its customers. Additionally, BSNL is enhancing its network by installing new 4G mobile towers, having already made 65,000 operational, with plans to ramp this number up to 100,000 soon.

BSNL's Rs 439 recharge plan

Recently, BSNL announced details of its Rs 439 prepaid recharge plan via its official X handle. This offering allows users to enjoy unlimited voice calling across India, as well as free national roaming, which includes MTNL areas in Delhi and Mumbai.

The prepaid plan offers users unlimited voice calling, along with 300 free SMS daily. With a validity period of 90 days, this plan effectively costs Rs 4.90 per day. However, it’s worth noting that there are no data benefits included with this recharge.

Bright future for BSNL

BSNL is experiencing a renaissance, as the government has just unveiled a financial package of Rs 6,000 crore to help revitalize the state-owned telecom company. The Union Cabinet has recently approved the package aimed at upgrading BSNL and MTNL's network infrastructure. As a result, BSNL users will soon enjoy improved connectivity throughout India.

Meanwhile, BSNL has rolled out various strategies to attract new subscribers, including a faster deployment of 4G services, the commencement of 5G testing, and improvements to customer service. Nonetheless, despite these initiatives, many users expressed concerns about network reliability and frequent call drops, leading to a decline of over 300,000 subscribers just four months after experiencing growth.

ALSO READ: Direct satellite-to-smartphone connectivity marks start of new mobile service era