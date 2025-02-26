Direct satellite-to-smartphone connectivity marks start of new mobile service era Now video calling can be used even without a mobile network. Many countries are testing this service, known as satellite-to-device or satellite-to-cell. This will usher in a new era of mobile services.

Preparations are underway to launch satellite internet services across India. In addition to the country’s two major telecom providers, Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper are also in the game. Once they receive the necessary regulatory approvals, these companies will roll out satellite broadband services in India, ushering in a new era for mobile connectivity. With satellite technology, users will be able to access signals directly on their phones without the need for mobile towers. Many companies are currently conducting technology tests in pursuit of this goal.

Successful testing has already taken place. Leading American telecom operator Verizon recently tried live video calls utilising the AST Space Mobile Bluebird satellite, a test that received the green light from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Starlink also recently experimented with direct-to-cell technology, marking a significant achievement for American telecom firms.

Reports indicate that five operational Bluebird satellites from AST SpaceMobile were activated for this trial, completing the testing for satellite connections. This testing included various applications, from full data services to video calls. Verizon claims its network extends to 99 percent of Americans, and with the satellite-to-device network, it will reach even those remote areas where installing traditional mobile towers is not feasible.

According to Verizon's CEO, a new era in mobile services in America has begun. The pathway to connecting cellular networks to satellites has been paved. This service is expected to enable data transmission as well. Following the completion of satellite service testing, users will not only be able to send texts but also conduct video calls, participate in chats, and share files seamlessly. The introduction of satellite connectivity promises users a robust network, allowing calls and messages to go through without interruption.

