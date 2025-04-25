Samsung's budget flip phone likely to launch soon with these key features Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE is expected to launch soon. A new leak has emerged regarding this budget-friendly flip phone from Samsung. It has also been spotted on several certification sites.

New Delhi:

Samsung is set to launch its affordable foldable smartphone soon, likely named the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This much-anticipated flip smartphone is expected to make its debut in the second half of this year, having recently appeared on various certification websites. It has also been spotted under the name Galaxy Z Flip Xe in several listings. There are speculations that this device might be released globally, including in India, as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Recently listed on certification platforms, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is identified by the model number SM-F761 and will feature eSIM capabilities. Interestingly, the Galaxy Z Flip Xe is associated with the same model number and has also been noted in the GSMA and IMEI databases. This phone was first listed on certification sites back in December of last year.

Samsung's foldable phones are expected to launch soon this year. Historically, the South Korean giant unveils its foldable models in August. However, this year may have a different schedule, with all three foldable devices—the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7—potentially being introduced on May 23. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Edge is also set to be unveiled during this event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE specifications

As for the anticipated features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, it is rumored to be powered by the Exynos 2400e SoC processor. The device will also pack 8GB of RAM and offer storage options of up to 128GB and 256GB. In terms of cameras, it may come equipped with two 12MP rear cameras and a 10MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch main display, complemented by a 3.4-inch cover screen. Alongside, a 3,700mAh battery and 25W wired charging are anticipated. The pricing for this device is expected to be around EUR 1,000, which translates to approximately Rs 92,000.

