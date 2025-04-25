iPhone 17 Series first look: iPhone 17 dummy units show off wildly different camera design Dummy units for all models of the iPhone 17 series have appeared online. This new iPhone series, scheduled for launch in September this year, may feature a significant design upgrade.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch this September, with leaks regarding Apple's latest models having surfaced since last year. This series will feature four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max (Ultra). Recent sightings of dummy units for all these models reveal that the design of the back panel has undergone a significant transformation. Tipster Sonny Dixon has shared images of the dummy units for the entire iPhone 17 lineup on the social media platform X. In the revealed images, all models are displayed in black and white. Notably, while the standard iPhone 17 retains a design akin to that of the iPhone 16 from the previous year, the camera setups for the other models will showcase distinct alterations.

Design upgrades

This year's iPhone 17 Air, or iPhone 17 Slim, is expected to serve as an upgraded version of the iPhone 16 Plus. Making headlines, this model will reportedly be Apple's first phone devoid of any ports, meaning there will be no slots for a SIM card or charging cable. Instead, it will rely solely on eSIM technology and wireless charging. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, designed with a fresh look, while the iPhone 17 Air will sport a single camera neatly arranged in a horizontal line.

Expected features

The upcoming iPhone 17 series is likely to debut with the latest A19 Bionic chip and will include the dynamic island feature along with OLED display panels. All models in this series are expected to support Apple Intelligence, along with a robust 8GB of RAM and a sizable battery. Additionally, an action button may be integrated, enhancing the camera functionality across the lineup.

