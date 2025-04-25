Google launches battery replacement program for swollen Pixel 7a phones Google received complaints on social media regarding the Pixel 7a issue before taking action. It is now offering free battery replacements to eligible users.

Google has rolled out an exciting offer for its millions of fans, effectively easing the concerns of countless mobile users. The company is now providing free repairs and, in certain regions, compensation to address battery issues with the Pixel 7a. If you find that your Pixel 7a’s battery is visibly swelling or draining faster than normal, you might be eligible for a complimentary battery replacement. Recently, numerous users have reported problems with battery swelling, which can manifest as a thicker device, a bulging back cover, noticeable gaps along the edges, or unusually rapid battery drain. In response to these concerns, Google has launched a free battery replacement program for affected devices.

This information is available on their Pixel phone support page. It's important to note that Google has set specific conditions for the free battery replacement. Even if your device shows one or more of these symptoms, it must pass an inspection before proceeding. To start, you can visit Google's eligibility page, which will guide you through the steps to check if your device qualifies. A repair professional will then conduct an inspection.

The availability of this offer varies depending on users' locations and the condition of their devices. When looking at the country-specific details, the process can become more complex. In the US and India, you have two options: you can either mail your device to Google or visit an authorised walk-in repair center.

For users in countries without a mail-in option (which includes all countries except the US and India), Google provides alternative "appeasement options," such as monetary compensation or store credit. If your Pixel 7a is out of warranty, you can opt for $200 converted to your local currency or a Google discount code worth $300 (also converted locally) to be used toward your next Pixel purchase on the Google Store.

