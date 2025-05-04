Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB gets massive Rs 50,000 price cut The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus with 256GB storage has significantly dropped once again. During Flipkart's SASA LELE Sale, you can purchase this premium smartphone at a very affordable price.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a high-end smartphone priced at approximately Rs 1 lakh, making it out of reach for many customers. However, if you're in the market for a premium device, there’s good news for you. The e-commerce platform Flipkart has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, allowing you to purchase it with ease and affordability. Currently, Flipkart is running the SASA LELE Sale, featuring attractive deals on various premium smartphones. By taking advantage of this sale, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus at a significantly reduced price. This smartphone is equipped with a powerful processor and boasts an impressive camera setup, ensuring it will remain functional for many years to come.

The price of Samsung's flagship phone has seen a remarkable drop. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, listed on Flipkart for Rs 99,999, is now available at a staggering 47 percent discount during the SASA SALE. You can buy it for just Rs 52,999, which means you’ll save Rs 47,000 right off the bat. Additionally, Flipkart is offering a 5 percent cashback on this purchase, but to qualify, you'll need to use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

You can reduce the price further by utilising the exchange offer. In the SASA LELE Sale, Flipkart provides an exchange value of up to Rs 49,550 for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. By trading in your old phone and saving around Rs 20,000, this premium device could be yours at an unbeatable price. Just keep in mind that the exchange amount will vary based on the condition and functionality of your current phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus features a sleek glass back design with an aluminum frame. It holds an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant. The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Out of the box, it runs on Android 14, with options for future upgrades. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, this device performs exceptionally well. It comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy S24 Plus is equipped with a triple camera setup of 50+12+10 megapixels, along with a 12MP camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

