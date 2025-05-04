ECI's new app to brings all election information and services to your fingertips The Election Commission of India is set to launch a new digital app that addresses a significant issue faced by over 1 billion people. With this app, there is no longer a need to download multiple applications for election-related information.

New Delhi:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the launch of ECINET, a single-point digital platform designed to integrate its 40 existing mobile and web applications. According to the ECI, this platform aims to provide a seamless and user-friendly interface for electors, election officials, political parties, and civil society. The initiative, proposed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during the March Conference of Chief Electoral Officers, seeks to enhance user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) by consolidating applications such as the Voter Helpline, Voter Turnout, cVIGIL, Suvidha 2.0, ESMS, Saksham, and KYC App. Collectively, these applications have recorded over 5.5 crore downloads.

The ECI stated that ECINET will cater to nearly 100 crore electors, support the electoral machinery, and reduce the need for multiple app downloads and logins, thereby simplifying the user experience.

It is designed to assist approximately 100 crore electors and facilitate the work of over 10.5 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), around 15 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties, nearly 45 lakh polling officials, along with 15,597 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 4,123 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), and 767 District Election Officers (DEOs) nationwide.

The platform has reached an advanced stage of development, with ongoing trials focused on ensuring smooth functionality, ease of use, and robust cybersecurity measures. Its development included consultations with 36 Chief Electoral Officers, 767 DEOs, and 4,123 EROs, as well as a review of 76 publications totaling 9,000 pages related to the electoral framework.

The data provided through ECINET will comply with the legal framework established by the Representation of People Act 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Electoral Rules 1960, the Conduct of Election Rules 1961, and relevant instructions issued by the ECI.

