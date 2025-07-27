Samsung Galaxy S24 gets significant price cut, now available for Rs 33,000 less The Samsung Galaxy S24 has received another significant price cut, making it available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S24 has seen a massive price cut. You can now get this Samsung flagship phone for up to Rs 33,000 cheaper than its launch price. This Samsung phone is available for almost half its original cost on the e-commerce website Flipkart. The phone was launched early last year and features AI capabilities along with up to seven years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy S24 offer details

This offer applies to the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24. It's available on Flipkart for just Rs 46,999. It is a significant drop from its launch price of Rs 79,999, which translates to a Rs 33,000 price reduction.

Additionally, a 5 per cent cashback is available on the purchase of this Samsung phone, making it approximately Rs 4,000 cheaper. This means you can effectively take home the Samsung Galaxy S24 for Rs 42,999. If you have an old phone to trade in, you can also benefit from an exchange offer, providing an opportunity for even greater savings.

Samsung Galaxy S24 features

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of up to 2600 nits and a 120Hz high refresh rate. Under the hood, this phone is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on OneUI based on Android 14.

The phone is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports both 25W wired and wireless charging. For connectivity, it includes features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The rear of the phone features a triple camera setup: a 50MP main OIS sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

