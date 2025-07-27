Flipkart's new sale in August offers great deals on smartphones , ACs, TVs, and refrigerators Flipkart's Freedom Sale is set to begin next month, offering significant discounts on smartphones, ACs, TVs, and refrigerators.

New Delhi:

Flipkart is gearing up for another major sale in August. The upcoming sale is named as Freedom Sale and is set to be the biggest event before Diwali. This sale will feature substantial discounts on a wide range of products, from smartphones and laptops to tablets, TVs, ACs, and refrigerators. Additionally, customers can expect offers on credit and debit cards from various banks. The sale will also include Freedom Deals, Rush Hour Deals, Exchange Offers, and Bumper Offers, providing significant price reductions on electronics and home appliances.

Flipkart Freedom Sale dates

The Freedom Sale will commence on Flipkart's e-commerce website on August 2. However, Plus users will get early access starting August 1. The sale will go live for general users from midnight on August 2. Flipkart has not yet disclosed the end date for this sale. Notably, both Flipkart and Amazon will host their Freedom Sales next month. It is an annual event for Independence Day. These will be followed by the festive season sales.

Bumper Discounts expected

Flipkart VIP and Plus users will enjoy early access to sale offers, a day before general users, who can begin shopping from August 2. During the sale, customers can avail up to 15 per cent bank discount or cashback on eligible bank cards. Furthermore, Plus and VIP members will receive an additional 10 per cent discount.

78th Independence Day deals and recent offers

For the 78th Independence Day, Walmart's e-commerce platform is expected to feature 78 Freedom deals. The sale will potentially offer up to a 78% discount on product purchases. However, the company has not yet made an official announcement regarding this. In the recently concluded Flipkart GOAT Sale, significant discounts were provided on smartphones from various brands, including mid-range and flagship models like the iPhone 16, Nothing Phone (3a), and Samsung Galaxy S24.

ALSO READ: Nothing giving away its products for free with new campaign: Here's how to participate