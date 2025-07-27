Nothing giving away its products for free with new campaign: Here's how to participate You have a chance to win a Nothing phone for free! The company is giving away Nothing phones to its users, allowing winners to choose their preferred model. Here's how you can participate.

New Delhi:

You could get a Nothing phone for free! The company has launched a new contest where one lucky winner will receive a Nothing phone at no cost. The winner of this contest will be chosen by Grok, Elon Musk's X AI tool. Nothing announced this exciting offer from its official X handle. This comes within a month after Nothing unveiled its latest and most expensive flagship, the Phone (3), which features a triple camera setup.

How to get a free Nothing Phone

Nothing posted on its X handle, stating that many users have been messaging them about a free phone. To address this, the company has asked users to follow its official X account and send a reply specifying the name of the Nothing phone they wish to receive. After 48 hours, X's AI tool, Grok, will announce the winner. The individual selected by Grok will then receive their chosen Nothing phone for free.

Nothing recently launched its flagship Phone (3). This device competes with high-end smartphones like the iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S25, and Google Pixel 9, with an initial price of Rs 79,999. This makes its price nearly double that of the Nothing Phone (2), which the company launched in the Rs 40,000 price range.

Nothing Phone (3) features

The Nothing Phone (3) features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 4500 nits and supports a 120Hz high refresh rate. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. The phone runs on Nothing OS 3, based on Android 15.

This flagship phone features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, it's equipped with a 50MP front camera. The Phone (3) packs a 5,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

It comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring protection against water and dust damage. The phone supports one eSIM and one physical SIM card.

