Samsung Galaxy A55 now available for Rs 15,500: Find out where to buy

New Delhi:

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are running summer sales, offering substantial discounts on premium smartphones. If you're in the market for a Samsung device, there's some exciting news for you. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, a flagship model, is currently available at a significantly reduced price on Amazon Great Summer sale. You can snag this smartphone for about half of its original price, making it an enticing option for those looking for affordability. If your budget falls between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is definitely worth considering.

Launched on March 14 last year, the base variant of this smartphone—featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage—was initially priced at Rs 39,999.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G discount

In terms of discounts, the 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is currently listed for Rs 28,999 on Samsung's official website, but Amazon has sweetened the deal even further. With the ongoing sale, you can purchase the phone for just Rs 26,999.

Moreover, Amazon is offering an exchange program where you could get up to Rs 25,400 for your old smartphone. If your device is valued at Rs 10,000, for instance, the effective price for the Galaxy A55 5G would drop to around Rs 15,500, although the exact amount will depend on the condition of your old phone.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes packed with features like Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, AI-enhanced camera capabilities, and the secure Samsung Knox Vault. The smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth visual experience.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy A55 5G is equipped with a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP ultra-wide camera, alongside a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies. By comparison, the Galaxy A35 5G features a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera, with a 13MP front camera. The smartphone is powered by a robust 5000mAh battery with 25W charging and run on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, ensuring a smooth and efficient user experience.

