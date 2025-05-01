OnePlus 13R now available for Rs 25,999 along with free Buds 3: Here's where to buy The price of the OnePlus 13R has been significantly reduced. Additionally, Buds 3 TWS are being offered for free with the purchase of the phone.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 13R has recently been launched in the Indian market, and it’s making quite a splash with a significant price cut. Starting today May 1, shoppers can take advantage of a robust discount during the Great Summer Sale on Amazon. Additionally, customers will receive OnePlus Buds 3 TWS Bluetooth earbuds for free, which are valued at Rs 5,499. Amazon has unveiled details about the deals on this smartphone, showcasing the attractive offers available.

OnePlus 13R discount

The OnePlus 13R has debuted in India with a starting price of Rs 42,999. It is available in three storage options: 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, and 16GB RAM + 512GB, priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 51,999 respectively. There’s currently a hefty offer on this device.

Interested buyers can get a Rs 3,000 discount on using HDFC credit card. This means you can grab the OnePlus 13R for as low as Rs 40,999. In addition to this, buyers will also get OnePlus Buds 3, worth Rs 5,499 at no extra cost.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering exchange offers up to Rs 39,000 on the smartphone. If your old smartphone manages to get Rs 15,000, it will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 25,999. However, the exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

OnePlus 13R specifications

The OnePlus 13R boasts a stunning 6.82-inch 1.5K Pro XDR AMOLED display, with a peak brightness reaching up to 4,500 nits and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Running on OxygenOS based on Android 15, this device supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging with an impressive 6,000mAh battery.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the pro-grade triple camera system. The main camera features a 50MP sensor with OIS, complemented by a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The telephoto lens allows for 2x optical and 4x lossless zoom, while selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 16MP front-facing camera.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 1, 2025: Loot crate, emotes and more