Redmi Note 14 Pro gets Rs 9000 discount, available for Rs 16,000: How to avail offer

New Delhi:

If you're in the market for a new smartphone around the Rs 20,000 mark, there’s an exciting offer you won't want to miss. Amazon is currently running a substantial discount on the Redmi Note 14 Pro, allowing buyers to save approximately Rs 4,000 on the purchase. Plus, there's an enticing exchange offer where you can receive up to Rs 19,850 off, making the deal even sweeter.

Redmi Note 14 Pro discount

Launched in India last December, the base variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro was initially priced at Rs 24,999. However, Amazon is now selling it for just Rs 21,050, which means you can save Rs 3,900 with this offer. If you’re looking to take advantage of the exchange program, you might receive up to Rs 19,850 off your new purchase.

For example, if your old phone fetches around Rs 5,000, you could end up paying as little as Rs 16,000 for the new model. Keep in mind that the exact exchange value will vary based on the condition of your old device.

Redmi Note 14 Pro specifications

This smartphone features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, complete with Corning Gorilla Victus 2 protection and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, which is tailored for reliable mid-range performance.

The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. Powering all this is a robust 5,500mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Meanwhile, Redmi has just unveiled its latest smartphone, the Redmi A5, in India. This device comes packed with impressive features, including a vibrant display that boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a remarkable 32MP camera. Drawing design inspiration from the iPhone 16, it showcases a vertically aligned camera module on its back.

