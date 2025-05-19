AC explosion risk: A 6-point checklist for running AC in peak summer If you are using an air conditioner to avoid the heat of May and June, then you need to take special care of a few things to avoid risk of explosion.

New Delhi:

During the summer season, air conditioners have become a staple in almost every setting—be it at home, in offices, or in shops. In many areas, the heat has become so unbearable that temperatures have soared past 40 degrees Celsius. The most effective way to beat this oppressive heat is through the use of air conditioning. While the cool air from an AC provides relief, it can also lead to accidents if not used properly. There are frequent reports of AC units bursting, particularly during this time of year, and the primary cause often stems from improper usage.

As temperatures climb in May and June, people tend to rely heavily on their air conditioners, running them around the clock. This increased use can lead to a higher number of incidents involving AC blasts, so it’s essential to exercise caution during these peak months.

Here are some important tips to keep in mind while operating your AC throughout May and June:

Regular servicing: To ensure your AC functions effectively, it’s crucial to have it serviced regularly. If you’ve been using your unit for around 600 hours, consider scheduling a service. Avoid continuous use: Many people make the mistake of running their AC continuously for 15 hours or more. This practice can increase the risk of an AC blast. It’s best to turn off the unit after 4 to 5 hours and give it a break for one or two hours. Clean the filter: The filter plays a vital role in maintaining airflow. If it’s dirty, it can put extra pressure on the compressor. Aim to clean the AC filter every 4 to 5 weeks to avoid this problem. Check for gas leaks: A gas leak in your AC can lead to serious explosions, especially when the escaping gas comes into contact with the hot compressor. If you’re using your AC frequently in the summer, regularly check for any signs of gas leakage. Use a stabiliser: If your area experiences significant power fluctuations, it’s wise to use a reliable stabilizer with your AC to prevent damage. Set the right temperature: To maintain optimal performance and save on electricity bills, always set your AC to the ideal temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. Remember, lowering the temperature too much will only drive up your energy costs.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a cool and safe summer without the hassle of AC-related accidents.

ALSO READ: Cookies explained: Understand 'Accept All' vs 'Reject All' and make the right choice