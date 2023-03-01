MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone and laptop

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO MWC 2023: Lenovo showcases rollable display smartphone & laptop

Lenovo presented its latest "rollable laptop" and "rollable smartphone" at the Mobile World Congress 2023. While foldable smartphones have become increasingly common, Lenovo's new rollable devices represent an innovative development that could change the future of mobile technology.

At the event, Lenovo showcased a prototype of its first-ever rollable laptop alongside traditional laptop models. At first glance, it looks like any other ThinkPad. However, once activated, a small switch on the right side of the chassis causes the screen to start rolling out, transforming the 12.7-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio into an almost-square 15.3-inch display with an 8:9 aspect ratio. The resolution increases from 2024x1604 to 2024x2368, making it an ideal option for both office workers and creative professionals, according to Lenovo.

The company did not provide details on battery life or weight, but officials said they aim to achieve 20,000 to 30,000 rolls. The device is still in the prototype stage and not yet ready for consumer use.

Lenovo also unveiled a rollable smartphone prototype under the Motorola brand. Other companies have signalled progress in the development of rollable smartphones, but none have yet been released. Lenovo's experience with foldable laptops could help the company bring rollable smartphones to the market.

FAQs:

Q1: When will Lenovo's rollable devices be available for consumers?

Lenovo's rollable devices are still in the prototype stage and not yet ready for consumer use. The company did not provide any information regarding when the devices will be available for purchase.

Q2: What are the advantages of a rollable laptop compared to a traditional laptop?

A rollable laptop provides a larger screen size and aspect ratio, making it ideal for office workers and creative professionals who require more screen real estate.

