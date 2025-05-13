Motorola Razr 50 Ultra gets 42% discount after Razr 60 Ultra launch in India The launch of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has led to a significant price reduction for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. Flipkart is offering an impressive discount of up to 42 percent on this smartphone for its millions of customers.

New Delhi:

The popularity of foldable and flip smartphones is rapidly growing in the Indian market, and it's hard to discuss flip phones without mentioning Motorola. The company has recently launched its latest flip smartphone, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, in India. This new release has influenced the pricing of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, leading to a significant price drop that now provides consumers an opportunity to snag a flip smartphone at a discount. Since its debut, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has consistently made headlines. This flip smartphone features a dual-screen setup, a powerful processor, seven impressive designs, and an outstanding camera system.

However, its high price tag previously made it out of reach for many. Fortunately, due to the recent price reduction, prospective buyers can now make a statement among friends and family by purchasing it at a much more affordable rate.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra discount

Currently, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,19,000. However, there's no need for concern anymore. With the launch of the Razr 60 Ultra, the price of the Razr 50 Ultra has taken a sharp dive. This fantastic offer on Flipkart has brought joy to customers, as the company is now offering a massive 42 percent discount on the phone. As a result, you can now grab the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra for only Rs 68,549.

Additionally, Flipkart has a special offer for shoppers using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, providing a 5 percent cashback on purchases. While there is currently no exchange offer available for this phone, it's worth noting that if one becomes available, you could potentially purchase it for an even lower price.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra showcases a sleek design with a silicon polymer back and an aluminum frame. It also boasts an IPX8 rating, ensuring it remains safe even when exposed to water.

On the inside, this flip smartphone has a stunning 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of 165Hz. The exterior features a 4-inch display safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 14.

For performance, it is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. In terms of photography, the Razr 50 Ultra features a dual camera setup with 50+50 megapixels, as well as a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

