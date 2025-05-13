Vivo's latest 256GB storage phone gets more affordable on Flipkart's new sale There has been a significant price reduction for the Vivo T3 Ultra. This latest smartphone from Vivo was recently launched in India.

New Delhi:

The price of Vivo's recently launched T3 Ultra 5G smartphone has dropped significantly. In a new sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, this smartphone is now available at a much lower price than its initial launch cost. Designed with mid-budget users in mind, the Vivo T series rolls out with impressive features, including 256GB of storage and a robust 5500mAh battery. The T3 Ultra stands out as the premium offering in this series.

Vivo T3 Ultra discount

The Vivo T3 Ultra comes in three storage configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB, 8GB RAM with 256GB, and 12GB RAM with 256GB. The starting price is listed at Rs 35,999 on Flipkart, but during this sale, you can snag it for just Rs 27,999. Additionally, a bank discount of Rs 2,000 is available.

With these deals, you can bring this Vivo smartphone home for as low as Rs 25,999. There’s also an exchange offer that can save you up to Rs 21,299. For those interested in the 256GB variant, it starts at Rs 29,999 but drops to Rs 27,999 after applying the bank offer.

Vivo T3 Ultra variant Price Sale price Bank disount Offer price 8GB + 128GB Rs 35,999 Rs 27,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 25,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 37,999 Rs 29,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 27,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 39,999 Rs 31,999 Rs 2,000 Rs 29,999

Vivo T3 Ultra specifications

This Vivo smartphone boasts a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, paired with a high refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness reaching up to 4500 nits. The device is IP68 rated, ensuring it remains safe from water and dust damage.

Under the hood, the T3 Ultra houses a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, supporting up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on FuntouchOS, which is based on Android 15.

Another highlight is the 5,500mAh battery that features 80W fast charging, along with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system. Security-wise, it includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, you'll find a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP secondary camera, while the front houses a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls.

ALSO READ: Sony Xperia 1 VII launches globally: Here's why this 1.5 lakh smarthpone is special