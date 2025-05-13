Sony Xperia 1 VII launches globally: Here's why this 1.5 lakh smarthpone is special Sony Xperia 1 VII features a triple rear camera with Zeiss branding. Additionally, the smartphone includes an earphone jack.

New Delhi:

Sony has officially unveiled its highly anticipated Sony Xperia 1 VII smartphone on a global scale. This device is packed with impressive features, including the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a triple rear camera system that incorporates Exmor T and RS sensors. The standout among them is a primary rear sensor with a size of 1/1.35-inch and a resolution of 48 megapixels. The newly released smartphone showcases a stunning 6.5-inch display featuring Sony's Bravia technology and comes equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 30W fast charging.

Sony Xperia 1 VII price

The Sony Xperia 1 VII is priced at GBP 1,399 (approximately Rs 1,56,700) for the model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Available in Moss Green, Orchid Purple, and Slate Black, the phone is now open for pre-orders in various European markets.

Sony Xperia 1 VII specifications

This dual SIM (nano+eSIM) device runs on Android 15, with Sony guaranteeing four major OS upgrades along with six years of security updates. The 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, full coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, enhanced by Sony's Bravia tuning for superior clarity. It features light sensors on both the front and back, with the rear also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the Sony Xperia 1 VII is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 2TB via microSD card.

In terms of photography, the Xperia 1 VII shines with its triple rear camera setup, led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor measuring 1/1.3 inches and featuring a 24mm focal length. The setup also includes a 12-megapixel Sony Exmor RS mobile sensor with optical zoom capabilities ranging from 85 to 170mm, along with a 48-megapixel ultrawide Sony Exmor RS sensor at 1/1.56-inch with a 16mm focal length. This ultrawide camera is a significant upgrade over the previous model's 12-megapixel sensor. The camera system is bolstered by technology from Sony's Alpha division, offering impressive capabilities like 30 fps AF/AE burst shots and 4K 120fps HDR video recording. On the front, a 12-megapixel selfie camera completes the package.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII includes Walkman-series components, featuring high-quality stereo speakers and a plethora of audio enhancements. It supports LDAC, DSEE, Dolby Atmos, 360 Reality Audio, and Qualcomm aptX adaptive. Connectivity options comprise a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 6. Additionally, it has a fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

For gamers, the Xperia 1 VII comes loaded with features such as Remote Play compatibility, a Game enhancer, FPS Optimiser, and a quick 240Hz touch scanning rate. It boasts an IPX5 and IPX8 rating for water resistance, along with an IP6X certification for dust protection.

Like its predecessor, the Sony Xperia 1 VI, the new Xperia 1 VII is equipped with a reliable 5,000mAh battery offering 30W fast charging capability. It measures 162x74x8.2mm and weighs in at 197g.

ALSO READ: Google unveils new logo ahead of Android 16 launch: Check out updated icon here