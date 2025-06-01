iPhone user: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra available for just Rs 93,000 for you! Find deal here Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently available with bank and exchange offers. The device features a top-notch camera and advanced AI capabilities.

If you're looking to buy a top-notch camera smartphone and are considering a switch from iPhone to Android, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is an excellent choice. Launched in India this January, the base model of this smartphone is priced at Rs 1,29,999. If that seems a bit steep for your budget, don't worry—there's an appealing offer on Flipkart for those who want to transition from the iPhone 14 to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra discount

The base version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, currently available on Flipkart for Rs 1,29,999. However, shoppers can enjoy an instant discount of Rs 11,000 when using an HDFC Bank credit card.

For those looking to trade in their iPhone 14 for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Flipkart is offering an attractive exchange deal, providing up to Rs 66,150 off on your old device. If your iPhone 14 is in flawless condition, you could snag the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for around Rs 92,599, taking into account the bank discount and exchange value. Keep in mind that the final price will vary based on the condition of your current smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and features a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED display. With a robust 5,000mAh battery, it supports both 45W wired and wireless charging.

On the rear, you'll find an impressive quad-camera setup, which includes a groundbreaking 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and two 12MP cameras. For selfies and video calls, there's a 12MP front-facing camera.

Running on OneUI 7, based on Android 15, this phone comes equipped with Google Gemini AI features to enhance your overall user experience.

