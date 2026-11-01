INDIA bloc’s rally LIVE: Opposition's march begins, Rahul Gandhi urges people to join

New Delhi:

Delhi is gearing up for INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The rally named 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. The venue has an estimated capacity of around one to 1.5 lakh people, including space earmarked for parking. However, the organisers have claimed that lakhs of people will participate in the rally, making crowd management a key priority for the authorities.

Two stages have been constructed at the venue, with a large tricolour canopy erected over the main stage. The main stage will be used for speeches by senior opposition leaders, while the second stage has been set up for other leaders. VIP leaders will enter through Gate No. 1, while five additional entry gates have been arranged for the gathering. Traffic police have also put diversion arrangements in place to manage the expected movement of rally participants and VIP convoys in central Delhi.

A march has additionally been planned for noon on November 1, from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. The movement is expected to add to traffic pressure in the surrounding areas, prompting authorities to make special arrangements for traffic regulation and crowd management.

-With PTI Inputs.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.