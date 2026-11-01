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INDIA bloc’s rally LIVE: Opposition's march begins, Rahul Gandhi urges people to join

Reported ByVijai Laxmi Manish Prasad Bhasker Mishra  Written ByIndia TV News Desk  
Updated:

The rally named 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. The venue has an estimated capacity of around one to 1.5 lakh people, including space earmarked for parking.

People gather at Himachal Bhawan before proceeding for Ramlila Maidan to take part in the INDIA blocs Chalo Dilli protest rally.
People gather at Himachal Bhawan before proceeding for Ramlila Maidan to take part in the INDIA blocs Chalo Dilli protest rally. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Delhi is gearing up for INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 

The rally named 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' will begin at noon from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the rally is scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm. The venue has an estimated capacity of around one to 1.5 lakh people, including space earmarked for parking. However, the organisers have claimed that lakhs of people will participate in the rally, making crowd management a key priority for the authorities. 

Two stages have been constructed at the venue, with a  large tricolour canopy erected over the main stage. The main stage will be used for speeches by senior opposition leaders, while the second stage has been set up for other leaders. VIP leaders will enter through Gate No. 1, while five additional entry gates have been arranged for the gathering.  Traffic police have also put diversion arrangements in place to manage the expected movement of rally participants and VIP convoys in central Delhi.

A march has additionally been planned for noon on November 1, from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan. The movement is expected to add to traffic pressure in the surrounding areas, prompting authorities to make special arrangements for traffic regulation and crowd management. 

-With PTI Inputs. 

Follow the thread for all the latest updates. 

Live updates :INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan today; check updates here

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  • 11:46 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'Come to Connaught Place, let's march together,' says Rahul Gandhi

    Ahead of the INDIA bloc’s rally at Ramlila Maidan, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, "Delhi, get ready. Save the Vote, Save the Nation. Come to Connaught Place, let's march together. Or meet directly at Ramlila Maidan - but you must come." 

     

  • 11:32 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals from Ramlila Maidan ahead of the INDIA bloc's rally

    Visuals from the Ramlila Maidan ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally today, November 1. 

     

     

     

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Delhi Police puts elaborate security arrangements in place for INDIA bloc rally

    With the INDIA bloc rally expected to draw thousands of people to Ramlila Maidan, Delhi Police has put in place a multi-layered security arrangement, deploying over 4,000 personnel and installing more than 200 CCTV cameras to monitor the gathering.

    The venue has been divided into 14 zones, each under the supervision of an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer, while two zones will be monitored by an additional DCP-rank officer, officials said.
    The police commissioner, accompanied by senior officers, had inspected the arrangements at Minto Bridge and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday.

    The security plan includes drone surveillance, body-worn cameras, anti-riot vehicles and a dedicated control room. Personnel from different districts and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed along the route from Minto Bridge as well as inside the venue. 

    -With PTI Inputs. 

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to arrive Minto Road by 12 PM

    Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and leaders from various opposition parties are expected to begin arriving at Minto Road by 12 PM. At present, the road leading from the Minto Road junction toward Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and ITO has been closed off with barricades.  

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Protesters not being permitted to enter Ramlila Maidan

    Barricades have been set up on the inner circle of CP (Connaught Place). Protesters are currently not being permitted to enter, though traffic is allowed to move through. Samajwadi Party workers attempted to enter but were stopped. They tried to engage in a confrontation with the police, but the police brought the situation under control and sent them back. 

    -With Inputs from Manish Prasad.  

  • 10:41 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Congress leader Udit Raj on INDIA alliance's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally

    On the INDIA alliance's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "Let the rally take place first: 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao'. Future decisions will be taken based on how the situation unfolds following this rally. It is quite possible that certain decisions have already been made, but they will only be disclosed after this rally. Today’s rally is set to be historic. Delhi is gridlocked from all directions. Despite the government failing to add extra coaches to trains or run special trains, and, in fact, creating various obstacles despite our requests, a historic rally will still take place at Ramlila Maidan today..." 

     

  • 10:00 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar arrives at Ramlila Maidan

    Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Vinay Kumar has arrived at Ramlila Maidan with welve thousand people. A variety of buses — both large and small — have been assembled for this purpose. 

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders expected to gather by 11:30 am

    Rahul Gandhi and various other opposition leaders are expected to gather by 11:30 before heading to Ramlila Maidan. Meanwhile, elaborate and hi-tech security arrangements have been put in place at Ramlila Maidan. 

    As a precautionary measure, paramilitary forces, barricades, and riot-control vehicles have been deployed. Barricades have been set up on the road leading to Ramlila Maidan, just past Minto Bridge; vehicular movement beyond this point has already been halted, though the route towards the railway station remains open.  

    -With Inputs from Abhay Parashar. 

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals from New Delhi Railway Station: Massive crowd of people is arriving in Delhi to Ramlila March

    A massive crowd of people is arriving in Delhi to join the rally being held at Ramlila Maidan. Here are the latest visuals from New Delhi Railway Station. '

     

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    More than 200 cameras installed for surveillance

    Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, accompanied by senior officers including the special commissioner, joint commissioner and deputy commissioners of central and New Delhi districts, inspected security arrangements at Minto Road and Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. "More than 200 cameras have been installed for surveillance. We will monitor crowd formation, entry and exit points and check for any criminal elements entering the venue," a senior officer said.

    The arrangements also include drone surveillance and body-worn cameras. A control room has been set up inside the ground to monitor the situation, while anti-riot vehicles and other surveillance equipment will remain deployed to deal with any eventuality. 

  • 8:18 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals: Security deployed outside Ramlila Maidan ahead of INDIA bloc's rally

    Security deployed outside Ramlila Maidan ahead of the INDIA bloc's mega rally, check latest visuals. 

    -ANI Inputs. 

     

  • 8:04 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Opposition's Ramlila Maidan rally: Areas still filled with water and mud

    Even hours before the rally is set to begin, JCB machines are at work on the grounds. Areas filled with water and mud are being covered with dry soil; two JCB machines have been deployed for this task. 
    Most parts of the grounds are covered in either water or mud.  

    -With Inputs from Bhasker Mishra.  

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Visuals: Preparations underway for INDIA Bloc's rally

    Preparations are underway at the Ramlila Maidan for the INDIA bloc's mega rally today. 

    -ANI Inputs. 

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Hundreds from Himachal Pradesh arrive in Delhi to participate INDIA bloc’s rally

    Hundreds of people from various districts of Himachal Pradesh have arrived in Delhi to participate in today’s rally. They reached Himachal Bhawan at Mandi House, traveling by bus and Tempo Traveller, and from there, they will all head to Ramlila Maidan.

    -With Inputs from Bhasker Mishra.

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    'Support the traders': Rahul Gandhi's appeal to people coming for Ramlila March

    Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has urged protesters attending the INDIA bloc rally to support Delhi traders on the occasion of Diwali. In a message posted on X, Gandhi said, "It is the festive season. The time of Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj has arrived. I want those lakhs of people coming to Delhi from outside to support the traders here. Protest, march, hold rallies, and along with that, do a little shopping too - it will benefit the traders. I know the rally will not harm the traders. The BJP is scared, that's why it's spreading rumors. But let's do both. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind." 

     

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Traffic curbs in Delhi for INDIA bloc's rally

    Traffic curbs will imposed in Delhi on Sunday in view of INDIA bloc's rally in Ramlila Maidan today, with Delhi Traffic Police advising people in the capital to avoid affected areas. "Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are requested to follow the suggested alternative routes," Delhi Traffic Police in a post on X said. 

     

     

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Over 4000 police, paramilitary forces deployed for INDIA bloc rally

    Delhi Police have put in place an extensive security arrangement ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1. As part of the security arrangements, the entire area has been brought under CCTV surveillance. Delhi Police have installed around 200 CCTV cameras and established a dedicated control room inside Ramlila Maidan to monitor activities across the venue.

    AI-based surveillance and facial recognition software have also been deployed as part of the monitoring arrangements. Security personnel will keep a close watch on crowd movement, entry and exit points, and other sensitive areas. 

  • 6:43 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Youth Congress expects 20,000 workers to join Nov 1 rally

    The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is expecting over 20,000 workers from across the country to participate in the Ramlila Maidan rally here to press for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged "vote chori". The organisation had earlier issued a "Chalo Delhi" call, mobilising state units, district committees and grassroots workers for the INDIA bloc's Sunday rally.

    According to an official statement, IYC national in-charge Manish Sharma said more than 20,000 workers are expected to attend the rally, arguing that electoral transparency and the impartiality of the Election Commission are issues that concern every citizen. 

    -With PTI Inputs 

     

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Nov 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan today

    INDIA bloc's mega rally will be held at  Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, with opposition leaders and supporters from different states beginning to reach the national capital for a show of strength against alleged electoral irregularities and to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. 

    -With PTI Inputs

     

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