Stolen smartphones are coming back to owners via courier: Here's how The Central Equipment Identity Register allows users to easily report their lost or stolen devices. The portal assists police in blocking and tracing these devices.

New Delhi:

Many smartphone users have reported about their devices, lost 2-3 years ago, being returned to them via courier. Surprisingly, it’s not the thief having a change of heart; rather, the government has implemented a system that makes it easier for users to report lost devices to the police, which, in turn, aids in their quick recovery. The system in question is the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), part of the Sanchar Saathi portal. This platform enables users to block and trace their lost or stolen mobile phones. By blocking the IMEI numbers of these devices, it renders them unusable, thereby discouraging illegal possession and resale. Additionally, this initiative supports the swift recovery of lost phones through advanced tracking capabilities.

Recently, the Ghaziabad police reported the recovery of nearly 1,200 smartphones using this system, with individuals from various states receiving their handsets via courier after being notified.

If you have lost your smartphone and want to report it through this portal, here’s a step-by-step guide:

Search for the Sanchar Saathi portal on Google. Go to sancharsaathi.gov.in. Under 'Citizen Centric Services', click on 'Block Your Lost/Stolen Mobile Handset'. Select 'Block lost/stolen mobile handset'. Enter a mobile number that is currently in use. You will also need the IMEI number of the lost or stolen smartphone. Fill out the remaining details and submit your request.

Following these steps will help you report your lost or stolen device to the CEIR for blocking and tracing.

