Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 10 per 19-kg cylinder, check city-wise new rates here

New Delhi:

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820 from Sunday, according to the revised rates. The cylinder was priced at Rs 2,810 on October 1. This marks the second consecutive monthly increase in commercial LPG prices, adding to the cost burden on hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments during the peak festive season.

Check city-wise new rates

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820 from Sunday, compared with Rs 2,810 on October 1.

The hike varies across major cities. In Mumbai, the price has risen by Rs 10.50 to Rs 2,775, while Chennai has seen an increase of Rs 11.50, taking the price to Rs 2,994.50. Kolkata recorded the steepest hike of Rs 17, with the cylinder now costing Rs 2,971.

Rates were last raised by Rs 62.50 per cylinder on October 1, following an increase of Rs 9.50 on September 1.

The latest hikes came after two consecutive monthly reductions of Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July. The cuts followed a sharp surge in commercial LPG prices in June, when rates reached a record high amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices.

Between February and June, commercial LPG prices had increased by Rs 1,373 per 19-kg cylinder, rising from Rs 1,740.50 to Rs 3,113.50, before declining in July and August.

Meanwhile, a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection is priced at Rs 1,903, while a 5-kg refill costs Rs 782, according to the revised rate list.

ATF prices hiked by Rs 1.37 per litre

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were increased by Rs 1.37 per litre from Sunday, in line with firming international benchmarks, according to state-owned oil companies. With the latest revision, ATF prices have risen to Rs 138.50 per litre from Rs 137.12 per litre, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase in jet fuel rates.

The latest hike follows a steep increase of Rs 16 per litre on October 1. Before that, prices were raised by Rs 6.28 per litre on September 1 and Rs 5 per litre on August 1.

Jet fuel accounts for up to 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs, and the continued increase in ATF prices is likely to add to the financial burden on carriers.

The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT.

No change in domestic LPG, petrol and diesel prices

Prices of domestic LPG, used by households, were left unchanged at Rs 942 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Domestic cooking gas rates were increased by Rs 89 per cylinder between March and June after the West Asia crisis led to supply disruptions and a surge in international energy prices.

Petrol and diesel prices, which were hiked by about Rs 7.50 a litre each in May, too, remained unchanged.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

Also Read

Major pay rise for Akasa Air pilots: Up to 20% hike and extended annual leave planned