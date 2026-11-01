'6.5 years, thousands of technicians': Nitesh Tiwari reveals making of Ramayana's epic Ravana-Jatayu battle

Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film Ramayana is gearing up for its grand theatrical release on November 5. The film has been generating considerable buzz among audiences, with its first reviews recently drawing attention. As the team steps up its promotional activities ahead of the worldwide release, director Nitesh Tiwari has opened up about the extensive effort that went into bringing the epic to the big screen, particularly its large-scale action sequences.

During a recent conversation with Shreyas Media, Nitesh revealed that the iconic battle between Ravana and Jatayu alone took six and a half years to complete. He also spoke about the thousands of people who worked on the sequence.

Nitesh Tiwari says Ravana-Jatayu fight sequence took 6.5 years to make

Recalling the long production process, Nitesh said the work on the sequence began with an initial briefing to an artist and continued until the entire action scene was completed. The director stressed that even a single sequence demanded years of effort and involved contributions from thousands of technicians.

"You know how much time it has taken for us to finish the Ravana and Jatayu fight? From the time I briefed the previous artist to the time we finished the whole thing, six and a half years. One action sequence. I can go on and on about it for an hour just to tell you how much effort went into making everything from scratch. And thousands of people have worked on it," he said.

When is Ramayana releasing?

The mythological epic Ramayana is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, with paid previews planned in India. India TV has exclusively learnt from a source that Namit Malhotra's film will have an early release on November 4, with exclusive paid previews beginning at 9 pm.

About Ramayana's cast

The second part of the film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2027. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman in lead roles.

The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Rajiv Kumar as King Janak, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva and Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, among others.

Also Read:

Ramayana First Review OUT: Taran Adarsh calls Ranbir Kapoor's epic 'spectacular', gives it five stars