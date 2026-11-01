Delhi dangal: BJP to hold 1984 anti-Sikh riots protest to counter INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally

New Delhi:

Delhi is set for a major political face-off on Sunday (November 1), with the opposition INDIA bloc and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding parallel demonstrations in the national capital.

The INDIA bloc is organising a 'Chalo Dilli' march and rally at Ramlila Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision process. The march will begin at 11 am, with INDIA bloc MPs assembling at the Constitution Club. They will proceed from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction towards Ramlila Maidan at noon. Senior opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Revanth Reddy, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, are expected to attend.

BJP's 1984 anti-Sikh riots protest

Meanwhile, the BJP is organising a counter-demonstration from Tilak Nagar to Hari Nagar to pay tribute to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The march will be led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The BJP march will begin at 11:30 am from Hari Nagar Bus Depot to Tilak Nagar Metro Station in West Delhi, led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president, MoS Harsh Malhotra, Sardar H S Phoolka, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and MP Bansuri Swaraj, along with members of the Sikh community. Earlier, at 10:30 am, BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney will address the media alongside 1984 riot victims at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Sahib.

The Sikh community wants the Congress to apologise for the massacre of innocent Sikhs by its workers on November 1, 1984, before attempting to "relaunch" Rahul Gandhi, Delhi BJP president and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that the Congress has chosen November 1 to relaunch its failed leader, hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community affected by anti-Sikh riots of 1984," Malhotra said.

The four days from October 31 to November 3 hold a particularly dark place in India's history, especially in the collective memories of the Sikh community, said the Delhi BJP chief. "From the evening of October 31, 1984, until November 3, 1984, Congress workers massacred thousands of innocent Sikhs, looted their homes and shops, and set them ablaze," he charged.

Security heightened in Delhi

More than 4,000 police personnel, along with companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), will be deployed for the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, officials said. The venue has been divided into 14 security zones, with more than 200 CCTV cameras installed for surveillance.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the rally, which is expected to draw around 50,000 people. Personnel will be deployed along the march route from Minto Bridge to Ramlila Maidan, as well as at the venue, officials said.

The security arrangements also include drone surveillance and body-worn cameras. A control room has been set up inside the ground to monitor the situation, while anti-riot vehicles and other surveillance equipment will remain on standby to deal with any eventuality.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

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