Google Pixel 9 gets Rs 35,000 discount, now available for Rs 45,000: Where to buy The Google Pixel 9 is now available at its lowest price ever. It is powered by the Tensor G4 SoC and comes with 12GB of RAM.

New Delhi:

If you are planning to buy a smartphone with an iPhone-level camera, you can go for the Google Pixel 9 smartphone. The base variant of the smartphone is available for Rs 79,999. If you find this smartphone too expensive for you, then there is no need to worry. Flipkart is currently hosting the SASA LELE sale on its platform with heavy discounts on premium smartphones. Interested buyers can save Rs 35,000 on the purchase of the Google Pixel 9 discount. Here are all the details you need to know.

Google Pixel 9 discount

Google Pixel 9 was launched in India last August. Flipkart is currently offering a flat Rs 5,000 discount on the smartphone. In addition to this, interested buyers can also save Rs 8,500 discount with the SBI credit card. These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 66,499.

In addition to these offers, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 65,200 off on exchange. Those exchanging a Google Pixel smartphone will extra Rs 5,000. For instance, if you are exchanging a Google Pixel 7a smartphone, you can get Rs 21,500 off. This will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 44,999. However, the exact value will depend on the condition of your smartphone.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

The Pixel 9 boasts a vibrant 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 2,700 nits. It's driven by the powerful Tensor G4 SoC and comes equipped with 12GB of RAM for seamless multitasking.

On the photography front, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, ensuring you capture stunning images from various perspectives. For selfies, there's a 10.5-megapixel front camera that delivers clear and detailed shots.

Powering all these features is a robust 4,700mAh battery, which supports 45W wired fast charging as well as Qi wireless charging, making it easy to keep your device energized throughout the day.

ALSO READ: Apple senior executive suggests iPhone may become obsolete in 10 years