Google Pixel 8a gets huge discount on Holi, available for Rs 25,000 ahead of Pixel 9a launch 

Google is set to launch the Google Pixel 9a smartphone soon. This device will be part of the latest Pixel 9 series, which includes four new models, including foldable options. The good news for prospective buyers is that ahead of this launch, Google has slashed the price of the Pixel 8a. If you're in the market for a powerful smartphone, now is the perfect time to snag the Google Pixel 8a at an incredible discount.

The Google Pixel 8a was unveiled back in May of this year. It boasts flagship-level features combined with a sleek, premium design. E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering a fantastic deal on this smartphone for its millions of customers, allowing you to purchase it at the best price ever.

Google Pixel 8a discount

Currently, the Google Pixel 8a is listed on Flipkart for Rs 52,999, but it’s available at a massive 28 percent discount. With this flat discount, you can grab this smartphone for just Rs 37,999.

Additionally, Flipkart is providing an instant discount of Rs 3,000 for customers opting for EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards. There’s also an appealing exchange offer: if you trade in your old phone, you could save up to Rs 36,950.

However, the actual exchange value will depend on the working condition and physical state of your old device. Even if you receive a modest discount of Rs 13,000, you could end up paying just Rs 24,999 for the Google Pixel 8a.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

Launched in May this year, the Pixel 8a features a sturdy plastic back with an aluminum frame and boasts an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that supports HDR and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs on the latest Android 14 right out of the box.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 8a is powered by the advanced 4nm Google Tensor G3 chipset, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, it features a dual-camera setup on the rear with 64MP and 13MP lenses, while a 13MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

