Google Pixel 8a gets huge discount, now available under Rs 20,000: How to grab this deal Google Pixel 8a has received a significant price drop. You can now purchase this smartphone at its lowest price ever.

New Delhi:

This is a great opportunity for those planning to purchase the Google Pixel 8a smartphone. Google’s smartphones are known to fall into the premium category. They come with a unique set of features that set them apart from standard Android devices. While Google Pixel smartphones tend to be on the expensive side, you now have the chance to grab a powerful phone from the Pixel 8 series for just Rs 20,000. Currently, Flipkart is offering amazing deals on the Google Pixel 8a, making it an ideal choice for anyone interested in photography or selfies.

Google Pixel 8a discount

The Google Pixel 8a is listed on Flipkart for Rs 52,999. However, Flipkart is offering a discount of 28 per cent. This offer brings the price down to just Rs 37,999. Additionally, for those paying via HDFC Bank card EMI payments, they can get an instant discount of Rs 7,000.

Furthermore, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer where buyers can get up to Rs 37,000 off. For instance, if your old smartphone is worth Rs 11,000, you could end up buying the Pixel 8a for less than Rs 20000.

Google Pixel 8a specifications

The Pixel 8a was launched in May last year. It gets a plastic back panel with an aluminum frame. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It runs on Android 14 right out of the box.

Under the hood, it is powered by Google Tensor G3, along with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For photography enthusiasts, the Google Pixel 8a offers a dual camera setup featuring a 64 + 13-megapixel configuration. It has a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

